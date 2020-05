You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We Are Not Guided By Politics': Mayor Garcetti Responds To Trump Administration Letter



When asked about a letter from the Trump Administration warning the city and county about ongoing stay-at-home orders in a Friday briefing, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was not guided by.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:53 Published 6 days ago LAPD Reports 113 Employees Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began



The Los Angeles Police Department reported Wednesday that 113 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this