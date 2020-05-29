Global  

VW spending $2.2B to expand in China's electric car market

Friday, 29 May 2020
VW spending $2.2B to expand in China's electric car marketBEIJING (AP) — Volkswagen is spending 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to expand its presence in China’s electric car industry in the biggest foreign investment announced since the country's economy began to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. Volkswagen AG said Friday it will buy control of its electric vehicle venture with a Chinese partner in a 1...
