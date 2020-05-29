Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, accusing the U.N. agency of becoming a puppet of China.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO

Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO 01:03

 Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO In a press conference, Trump said the World Health Organization (WHO) has not made reform changes requested by the U.S. President Donald Trump, via press conference Trump has repeatedly criticized the organization for its handling of the COVID-19...

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions [Video]

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions

Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
US cuts ties with World Health Organisation over coronavirus response [Video]

US cuts ties with World Health Organisation over coronavirus response

President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation. The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

The United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization, says President Trump

The United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization, says President TrumpPhoto by Win McNamee/Getty Images The United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), President Trump said in a press...
The Verge

GOP Sen. Alexander Criticizes Trump for Cutting US Ties With the WHO ‘In the Middle of’ Crisis

GOP Sen. Alexander Criticizes Trump for Cutting US Ties With the WHO ‘In the Middle of’ CrisisSenator *Lamar Alexander* (R- TN), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, criticized President *Donald Trump* over his decision...
Mediaite

clcjcm

nancy riddle RT @RyanAFournier: BREAKING: President Trump just announced that we will be FULLY cutting ties with the World Health Organization. RT if w… 3 seconds ago

a_carmal

Y_L_🖤 RT @dej_h: trump just announced we’ll be cutting ties with the who.....y’all pls go out and vote in november. like i’m begging you. 22 seconds ago

CThaLight1

C Tha Light RT @GordonGChang: President #Trump, reversing almost five decades of "engagement" policy, is cutting ties with #China. Cutting ties is the… 30 seconds ago

awake_army

Liberty Sentinel RT @marycathh64: #NEW Pres. Trump says he's cutting ties with the World Health Organization following its response to the #pandemic during… 45 seconds ago

SanDiegoWebU

Jay Henry #RT @MoneyMakerEdge: RT @RyanAFournier: BREAKING: President Trump just announced that we will be FULLY cutting ties… https://t.co/QoXOVNIYWF 50 seconds ago