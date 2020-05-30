Global  

A year later, motive of Virginia mass shooting still unclear

Seattle Times Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The rampage at a Virginia Beach city government building was the latest in a string of high-profile mass shootings nationwide, between the high school killings in Parkland, Florida, and the Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas. As the tragedy nears its one-year anniversary Sunday, some victims’ family members feel it […]
Virginia Beach gunman resigned just hours before mass shooting

Investigators are trying to determine the motive for the shooting of 12 people at a Virginia Beach municipal building. The suspect is DeWayne Craddock, a...
CBS News

