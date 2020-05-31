Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed

NYTimes.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
President Trump made the announcement after Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said she would not be able to attend the meeting of world leaders next month in the U.S., citing the pandemic.
