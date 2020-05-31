Global  

World uneasily watches US protests but US racism seen before

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Nations around the world have watched in horror at the five days of civil unrest in the United States following the death of a black man being detained by police. But they have not been surprised. Racism-tinged events no longer startle even America’s closest allies, though many have watched coverage of the […]
