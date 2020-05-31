World uneasily watches US protests but US racism seen before
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Nations around the world have watched in horror at the five days of civil unrest in the United States following the death of a black man being detained by police. But they have not been surprised. Racism-tinged events no longer startle even America’s closest allies, though many have watched coverage of the […]
Nissan closures in Spain spark fiery protests, South Korea reports spike in coronaviurs cases, El Salvador's president takes hydroxychloroquine, the U.N. warns of Latin American hunger crisis, and the..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:46Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
EIN Autism News World uneasily watches US protests but US racism seen before https://t.co/80KRpQsKlv 3 minutes ago
World News Now World Uneasily Watches US Protests But US Racism Seen Before https://t.co/klP2Jzl4XR 4 minutes ago
Teaching from home RT @NBCNewYork: Hundreds of protesters gathered in Berlin and London over the weekend to offer support for American demonstrators.
https://… 8 minutes ago
Nisa RT @VOANews: World Uneasily Watches US Protests But US Racism Seen Before https://t.co/aPZHGLwanp 12 minutes ago
The Voice of America World Uneasily Watches US Protests But US Racism Seen Before https://t.co/aPZHGLwanp 12 minutes ago
WOWK 13 News World uneasily watches US protests but US racism seen before https://t.co/BgmkOImoZx 15 minutes ago
Big 2 News KMID World uneasily watches US protests but US racism seen before https://t.co/s7ErHGVFKa 20 minutes ago
J.R. Willis RT @nbcchicago: World Uneasily Watches US Protests But US Racism Seen Before https://t.co/xO3GybQcgl https://t.co/ZvWQYGsV4u 25 minutes ago