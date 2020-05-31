Reuters camera crew hit by rubber bullets as more journalists attacked at U.S. protests
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and a photographer's camera was smashed in Minneapolis on Saturday night as attacks against journalists covering civil unrest in U.S. cities intensified.
Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV.
Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the city after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed gasping for breath, as a white police...
