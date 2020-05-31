Global  

Reuters camera crew hit by rubber bullets as more journalists attacked at U.S. protests

Reuters Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and a photographer's camera was smashed in Minneapolis on Saturday night as attacks against journalists covering civil unrest in U.S. cities intensified.
