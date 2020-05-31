President Trump was dismissive on phone call, George Floyd’s family says

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Trump was dismissive during a condolence phone call with the family of George Floyd, according to the deceased man’s brother. Trump “didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak,” Philonise Floyd said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” about the phone call the family received from the president. “It hurt me,” Floyd said of the […] 👓 View full article

