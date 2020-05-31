President Trump was dismissive on phone call, George Floyd’s family says
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () President Trump was dismissive during a condolence phone call with the family of George Floyd, according to the deceased man’s brother. Trump “didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak,” Philonise Floyd said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” about the phone call the family received from the president. “It hurt me,” Floyd said of the […]
Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"
The agency's top lawyer, Dana Boente, announced his resignation over the weekend as the agency faces scrutiny over its investigations of former staffers and supporters of President Donald Trump. Gavino..