India expels two Pakistani officials on 'espionage' charges
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () India's foreign ministry said the two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were involved in spying activities. The move is likely to increase tension between the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries.
Two baby squirrels were found on the side of the road in south India and would have died if this kind vet hadn't helped out.
When Merlin Raj, a vet who lives in Pasingapuram, Tamil Nadu, found two baby squirrels on the side of the road, he decided to take them home.
Footage filmed on May 26...