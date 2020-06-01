Global  

Covid-19: Wuhan's mass testing may have eradicated the coronavirus

WorldNews Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Covid-19: Wuhan's mass testing may have eradicated the coronavirusWUHAN: Wuhan authorities said they found no new cases of "silent spreaders" for the first time in nearly two months as the city's aggressive push to test its entire population appears to have succeeded in breaking hidden chains of transmission. Of the 60,000 people tested on Sunday, no cases of asymptomatic infections were found, said the Wuhan municipal health commission on Monday. In an ambitious effort to guard against a resurgence of cases, Wuhan is testing its entire 11 million population for the virus and...
