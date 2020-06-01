Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump sheltered in White House bunker as protests raged outside

WorldNews Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Trump sheltered in White House bunker as protests raged outsideUS President Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker on Friday by Secret Service agents as hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades. Mr Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker [Video]

Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker

Clashes broke out outside the White House against the death of George Floyd. Security personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the protesters who had gathered and lit fires outside the White House...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:57Published
Tear gas, fires outside White House [Video]

Tear gas, fires outside White House

Police tried to push protesters back in Washington DC on Sunday (May 31) in a sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump briefly taken to White House bunker during protests Friday

Demonstrations over George Floyd's death continued near the White House throughout the weekend.
CBS News

Donald Trump used White House bunker as protests intensified


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laffindoggo

Rufus Tambourine RT @LondonEconomic: Trump sheltered in White House bunker as protests raged outside https://t.co/jsjgzpRgnJ 55 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump sheltered in White House bunker as protests raged outside: https://t.co/5d4GcBMaN2 #WhiteHouse 58 seconds ago

heyyyymarie

Ambermae RT @ayshardzn: ‘the bunker is the same one that sheltered vice president Dick Cheney during the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.’ Is… 2 minutes ago

PatrickA7071

Patrick Would love to have seen his little face @realDonaldTrump , no bother to him being a Vietnam Veteren! Forgot he was… https://t.co/xhDoCXlllm 8 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network Trump Sheltered In Underground Bunker As Protests Raged Outside The White House On Friday #PoliticalParties… https://t.co/iPDahw4Cgg 10 minutes ago

MadelynCoyne

Madelyn Coyne RT @standardnews: Trump sheltered in White House bunker during George Floyd protests https://t.co/6eT6YYeyjv 11 minutes ago

Celticwan

Lucia Ashe RT @Independent_ie: Donald Trump rushed to White House bunker as violent protests raged outside https://t.co/CNONIbhW1R https://t.co/NcC1x3… 15 minutes ago

AIAIreland

Anti Imperialist Action Ireland Full support to the People’s Uprising in the USA. Inspiring to people of all ethnicities come together and fight im… https://t.co/5Jn0Kp4i4d 15 minutes ago