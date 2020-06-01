Trump sheltered in White House bunker as protests raged outside
Monday, 1 June 2020 () US President Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker on Friday by Secret Service agents as hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades. Mr Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like...
