Coronavirus latest: Armenia's prime minister tests positive
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, infections in Brazil have exceeded 500,000, the second-largest caseload in the world. Follow DW for the latest.
On the last day of Lockdown 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio program Mann Ki Baat and said that Yoga is growing among people globally amid coronavirus outbreak...