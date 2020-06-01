Global  

Coronavirus latest: Armenia's prime minister tests positive

Deutsche Welle Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, infections in Brazil have exceeded 500,000, the second-largest caseload in the world. Follow DW for the latest.
