You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts



Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:42 Published 38 minutes ago Facebook Employees Hold 'Virtual Walkout' Over Trump’s Posts



Dozens of Facebook employees reportedly held a “virtual walkout” on Monday. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:51 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout to Protest Trump Posts While Twitter started labeling some of the president’s inflammatory posts, Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has said his company should leave...

NYTimes.com 7 hours ago



Facebook employees speak out against company over Trump OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook employees are using Twitter to register their frustration over CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to leave up posts by President...

WorldNews 4 hours ago





Tweets about this