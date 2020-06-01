Global  

U.S. ups National Guard forces to quell D.C. unrest, readies active duty troops

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The U.S. military is sharply increasing the number of National Guard forces in Washington, D.C., and, in an extraordinary move, has readied active-duty troops outside the city to potentially respond to protests over the death of an African-American man in police custody, a senior defense official said on Monday.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: The National Guard Deploys 5,000 Soldiers To Help With US Protests

The National Guard Deploys 5,000 Soldiers To Help With US Protests 00:32

 The National Guard announced 5,000 soldiers and airmen would respond to several protests across the U.S. They said “the situation is fluid so those numbers can change rapidly.” According to Business Insider, the National Guard have another 2,000 troops ready. Their job is to protect the “lives...

Related videos from verified sources

National Guard Deployed In Sacramento; Curfew In Effect At 8 p.m. [Video]

National Guard Deployed In Sacramento; Curfew In Effect At 8 p.m.

National Guard troops were deployed to Sacramento Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:01Published
National Guard Deployed To Sacramento County After Violence [Video]

National Guard Deployed To Sacramento County After Violence

National Guard troops will be deployed to Sacramento Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:59Published

