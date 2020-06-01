U.S. ups National Guard forces to quell D.C. unrest, readies active duty troops
Monday, 1 June 2020 () The U.S. military is sharply increasing the number of National Guard forces in Washington, D.C., and, in an extraordinary move, has readied active-duty troops outside the city to potentially respond to protests over the death of an African-American man in police custody, a senior defense official said on Monday.
The National Guard announced 5,000 soldiers and airmen would respond to several protests across the U.S. They said “the situation is fluid so those numbers can change rapidly.” According to Business Insider, the National Guard have another 2,000 troops ready. Their job is to protect the “lives...