A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violence

Seattle Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has blamed antifa activists for violence at protests over police killings of black people, but antifa isn’t an organization and targeting it isn’t so simple. A look at what antifa is and is not: WHAT IS ANTIFA? Short for “anti-fascists,” antifa is not a single organization but rather an […]
