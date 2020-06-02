Tiger Woods speaks out for first time since George Floyd’s death
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Tiger Woods is speaking out for the first time since George Floyd’s death, saying his heart goes out to Floyd, his family and everyone who is hurting right now. The 44-year-old golfer broke his silence with a statement on his Twitter account Monday night. “I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement,” Woods said. “They train so diligently...
As protests intensified across the United States against the custodial death of African Amrican man George Floyd, US President Donald Trump threatened to call in the military if violent demonstrations are not controlled. Calling governors and mayors weak, Trump said either they summon the national...