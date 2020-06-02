Global  

UK COVID-19 death toll rises to nearly 50,000, Reuters tally shows

Reuters India Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll neared 50,000 on Tuesday, confirming its place as one of the worst hit countries in the world just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to ease the stringent novel coronavirus outbreak.
