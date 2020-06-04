John Boyega delivers passionate speech at Black Lives Matter protest in London

Global  

John Boyega delivers passionate speech at Black Lives Matter protest in LondonBritish actor John Boyega, best known for his performance in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, protested in London in response to the death of African-American George Floyd. Boyega said in his passionate speech, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.” Fighting back tears, he continued, “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that. Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park

John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park 01:02

 Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd. The film star, 28, told fellow demonstrators gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest he was “speaking to you from my heart”.

John Boyega gave a powerful address at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday.

Star Wars actor John Boyega is one of the many people taking action in wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd died on May 25, after a Minneapolis police
Star Wars actor John Boyega gave a stirring and emotional speech while protesting the police killing of George Floyd at Hyde Park in London on Wednesday,
