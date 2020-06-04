John Boyega delivers passionate speech at Black Lives Matter protest in London
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () British actor John Boyega, best known for his performance in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, protested in London in response to the death of African-AmericanGeorge Floyd. Boyega said in his passionate speech, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.” Fighting back tears, he continued, “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that. Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra...
