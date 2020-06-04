Global  

Coronavirus news – live: Boris Johnson to host global vaccine summit as former MI6 chief ...

WorldNews Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus news – live: Boris Johnson to host global vaccine summit as former MI6 chief ...Boris Johnson is to urge world leaders to unite to fight against disease as he hosts a global vaccine summit in London amid the coronavirus...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Global vaccine summit raises over eight billion dollars in research funds

Global vaccine summit raises over eight billion dollars in research funds 01:33

 Boris Johnson and Bill Gates speak at the Gavi vaccine alliance summit which has raised over eight billion dollars to help fund research into finding a Covid-19 vaccine. Mr Johnson said that together, the leaders would fulfil "the greatest shared endeavour of our lifetime, the triumph of humanity...

Covid update: New Unlock rules; India's $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough? [Video]

Covid update: New Unlock rules; India's $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?

From the Union government announcing new guidelines for reopening of hotels, restaurants and places of worship, to India pledging $15 million at the Global Vaccine Summit - here are the top ten news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:50Published
Coronavirus vaccine nears final trials [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine nears final trials

A coronavirus vaccine could be just a few months away. Doctor Anthony Fauci says the vaccine being developed by Moderna should be ready for its final phase of testing by mid-summer.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Trump, Johnson attend virtual vaccine summit [Video]

Trump, Johnson attend virtual vaccine summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a global vaccine summit on Thursday, urging nations to pledge funding for vaccinations against infectious diseases to help the poorest countries tackle the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

British PM Johnson hosts global vaccine summit, calls for funding

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a global vaccine summit on Thursday, urging nations to pledge funding for vaccinations against infectious diseases...
Reuters

Jordan- London's Global Vaccine Summit eyes $7.4bn in funding

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today (Thursday 4 June) open the UK-hosted Global ...
MENAFN.com

Trudeau urges shared COVID-19 vaccine at global summit amid UN run

Trudeau urges shared COVID-19 vaccine at global summit amid UN runOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a COVID-19 vaccine must be shared by the world in order to eradicate the disease. Trudeau delivered that message...
WorldNews


