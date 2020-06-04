Hong Kong passes China national anthem bill amid protests by democracy lawmakers
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Hong Kong passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city.
A Hong Kong legislative debate was suspended Thursday afternoon ahead of an expected vote on a contentious national anthem bill after pro-democracy lawmakers staged a protest, with one dropping a pot of pungent liquid in the chamber.