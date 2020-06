Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia fullback James Tedesco is the first player to miss a game under the National Rugby League's new health protocols in the coronavirus pandemic because he woke up with a high temperature on Thursday. Just a week after the league restarted following a two-month shutdown, Tedesco failed a test that prohibits […]