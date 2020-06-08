‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Prince Andrew testimony in Epstein probe’
Monday, 8 June 2020 () US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports. The Department of Justice has submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the Home Office as federal prosecutors investigate disgraced financier Epstein’s offending, the Sun newspaper and US broadcasters reported. It comes just weeks after a Netflix documentary on Epstein was released featuring Virginia...