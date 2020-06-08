Global  

‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Prince Andrew testimony in Epstein probe’

WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Prince Andrew testimony in Epstein probe’US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports. The Department of Justice has submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the Home Office as federal prosecutors investigate disgraced financier Epstein’s offending, the Sun newspaper and US broadcasters reported. It comes just weeks after a Netflix documentary on Epstein was released featuring Virginia...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: ‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Duke of York testimony in Epstein probe’

‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Duke of York testimony in Epstein probe’ 00:45

 US authorities have formally requested the Duke of York answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.

