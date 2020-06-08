Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

SeattlePI.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on Monday, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.

Andrew's lawyers said in a statement that he has offered three times this year to speak with U.S. investigators after being assured that he “is not and has never been a ‘target’ of their criminal investigations into Epstein.”

That offer, though, came with a request that “our co-operation and any interview arrangements would remain confidential,” said the firm Blackfords LLP in London.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered,” the lawyers said.

Hours later, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman, issued a statement saying the prince had tried to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate” even as he repeatedly declined to schedule an interview.

“If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him,” Berman said.

Berman’s statement addressed only Prince Andrew’s willingness to be interviewed. It made no mention of the claims by his lawyers that the Department of Justice had advised them that Andrew is not a target of the investigation, or that they made any promise that whatever he told investigators would be confidential.

Before Monday, Berman had said that Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to American investigators.

.

..
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

U.S. prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on Monday, each saying the other side was to blame for the...
Japan Today

‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Prince Andrew testimony in Epstein probe’

‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Prince Andrew testimony in Epstein probe’US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports....
WorldNews

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors have accused Britain's Prince Andrew of failing to cooperate with multiple requests they made to interview him about his contacts with the late...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe https://t.co/VCncaWdxYq 16 minutes ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News Prince Andrew's lawyers said in a statement that he has offered three times this year to speak with U.S. investigat… https://t.co/pMcmMKvntY 16 minutes ago

orlandosentinel

Orlando Sentinel US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking probe https://t.co/Gli9FXReD7 https://t.co/kN3VtkKNmy 32 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News U.S. prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe: U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andr… https://t.co/AMgOJvWdru 47 minutes ago

Fiesta_ANovel

J. Williams US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe (from @AP) https://t.co/KV4O56smda 51 minutes ago

SexNewsLady

Sex News Lady US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking probe https://t.co/QpZh7EOIKg 1 hour ago

MichaelJBenelli

big mike v RT @baltsunworld: US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking probe https://t.co/QJFtlZZQSv 1 hour ago

baltsunworld

Sun Nation/World US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking probe https://t.co/QJFtlZZQSv 1 hour ago