George Floyd's funeral will be live-streamed from Houston on Tuesday
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () (CNN)Family and close friends will gather in Houston on Tuesday for the funeral of George Floyd, two weeks after he died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The private funeral will take place at The Fountain of Praise Church at 11 a.m. local time. The service will also be live-streamed, said La'Torria Lemon, spokeswoman for Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, the funeral home where Floyd's visitation took...
The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Pastor Kim Burrell with the Houston Ensemble performed “God Will Take Care Of You” (8:07). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020