‘Cops,’ on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world. “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a […]
