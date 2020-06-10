Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Cops,’ on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network

Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world. “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Yellowstone Season 3 on Paramount Network - Official Trailer [Video]

Yellowstone Season 3 on Paramount Network - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Paramount Network drama series Yellowstone Season 3, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

'Cops' won't ‘return’ after 32 seasons in wake of protests, network says

It looks like the TV series "Cops" might be off the air for good, according to Paramount Network, the channel currently behind the show. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

TV show Cops axed amid racial tensions

US television show Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network after 33 seasons on air, as protests against police proliferate around the world.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Brian_Blank

Brian Blank The times, they are-a-changin’ || 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network https://t.co/LgZBZYyTnH 32 seconds ago

liberalprick70

Eddie RT @AP: After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the wor… 43 seconds ago

lstaggs01

Lance Staggs RT @4029news: 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network amid protests against police brutality https://t.co/VR1WnKIl9I 4 minutes ago

Seymor_Buccs

🔷OG Harvard Blue RT @WRDW_WAGT: 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network https://t.co/v1i45A1n8z https://t.co/Lt32FishRC 4 minutes ago

WRDW_WAGT

News 12 NBC 26 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network https://t.co/v1i45A1n8z https://t.co/Lt32FishRC 9 minutes ago

WLWT

WLWT 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network amid protests against police brutality https://t.co/mAvIK9AzTY 11 minutes ago

WBRCnews

WBRC FOX6 News Cops had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George F… https://t.co/xDqWqq1hzC 14 minutes ago