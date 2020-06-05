Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Episodes of ‘Live PD’, ‘Cops’ Pulled Amid George Floyd Protests

The Wrap Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
New Episodes of ‘Live PD’, ‘Cops’ Pulled Amid George Floyd ProtestsA&E has pulled two episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule this weekend as protesters across the country continue taking to the streets in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement on Friday.

New episodes of the Dan Abrams-hosted series were scheduled to air Friday and Saturday. The show typically features live footage from law enforcement agencies in various cities, with Abrams and former officers Tom Morris Jr. and Sean “Sticks” Larkin providing commentary.

*Also Read:* A&E Orders 160 More 'Live PD' Episodes, History Renews Both 'Built America' Series

The decision not to air new episodes of “Live PD” comes as Paramount Network has apparently made similar programming adjustments. An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that the upcoming 33rd season of “Cops” has been pulled and it’s unclear if or when the show will return to the network’s schedule.

The long-running unscripted program, which is also made up of footage following officers in the field, was previously scheduled to return with new episodes on June 8. The show no longer appears on the channel’s schedule, and the show page has been removed from the Paramount Network website.

Variety first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

LA Galaxy Parts Way With Player Over Wife's 'Racist and Violent' Posts About Protesters

NY Times Union Condemns Paper for Publishing Tom Cotton Op-Ed Urging Military to Crush Protests

New York Times Staff Protest Tom Cotton Op-Ed on Social Media
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: New Generation Of Leaders Becoming Face Of George Floyd Protests

New Generation Of Leaders Becoming Face Of George Floyd Protests 02:05

 Many of the protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death are being organized by teens and young adults.

Related videos from verified sources

Protests Worldwide Support 'Black Lives Matter' Movement [Video]

Protests Worldwide Support 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands took to the streets across Europe and Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul, in support of days of U.S. protests against police brutality. The rolling,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Protests Held Naitonwide [Video]

Protests Held Naitonwide

Protests over the death of George Floyd were held around the nation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:31Published
Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests [Video]

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests

Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups. According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

'Law & Order: SVU' to address George Floyd’s death and coronavirus pandemic in new season, showrunner says

"Law & Order: SVU" will address the death of George Floyd -- and the protests that followed -- in future episodes of the long-running NBC series, according to...
FOXNews.com

'Live PD,' 'Cops' Pulled from TV Schedules following George Floyd Protests

Paramount appears to not have future plans for "Cops" on the network. Already, the show is no longer mentioned anywhere on the channel's website.
Jerusalem Post

Buffalo cops caught on video pushing 75-year-old to the ground plead not guilty

Two Buffalo police officers have pleaded not guilty to assault after they were caught on camera shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during George Floyd...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

dyannleroy

Dyann LeRoy #DemCast RT @CymbusN: 'Cops,' 'Live PD' episodes pulled in aftermath of George Floyd killing and protests https://t.co/3WcAr01vah via @usatoday 11 minutes ago

geinounaname

芸能・音楽NEWSナナメ読み ‘Live PD’ Episodes, ‘Cops’ Pulled From Schedule Amid George Floyd Death - Deadline https://t.co/IsQsb3yFdN 20 minutes ago

CymbusN

cymbus nimrod 'Cops,' 'Live PD' episodes pulled in aftermath of George Floyd killing and protests https://t.co/3WcAr01vah via @usatoday 25 minutes ago

MichaelEdits

Michael LaRocca 'Cops,' 'Live PD' episodes pulled in aftermath of George Floyd killing and protests https://t.co/fnvY7ME27z via @usatoday 37 minutes ago

PodgersRick

Rick Podgers 'Cops,' 'Live PD' episodes pulled in aftermath of George Floyd killing and protests https://t.co/t6ePN9GV6E via… https://t.co/l8ThDdfCYc 50 minutes ago

FormerPitcher

❌ M. "MAGA" FISHER ❌ RT @FormerPitcher: Are you kidding me?? https://t.co/9opsDWHRAM 2 hours ago

MajorityuSilent

Women For Trump 2020 I will be #boycotting @AETV until they put @OfficialLivePD back on. I'm not happy! 😡 #BlueLivesMatter… https://t.co/4eJ6mQHPnn 2 hours ago

Edwardthom6787

Edward Thompson RT @USATODAY: New episodes of A&E's "Live PD" and Paramount Network's "Cops" have been pulled in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing an… 2 hours ago