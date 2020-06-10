Global  

Pope sends strong message to US Catholics after Floyd death
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis called George Floyd by name, twice, and offered support to an American bishop who knelt in prayer during a Black Lives Matter protest. Cardinals black and white have spoken out about Floyd’s death, and the Vatican’s communications juggernaut has shifted into overdrive to draw attention to the cause he […]
