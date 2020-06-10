Pope sends strong message to US Catholics after Floyd death
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis called George Floyd by name, twice, and offered support to an American bishop who knelt in prayer during a Black Lives Matter protest. Cardinals black and white have spoken out about Floyd’s death, and the Vatican’s communications juggernaut has shifted into overdrive to draw attention to the cause he […]
US presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a video message of comfort and hope to mourners at the funeral of George Floyd. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee addressed hundreds of mourners at a Houston church on Tuesday for the funeral through a recorded video message. Mr Floyd's death has...
Amid the outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, a local family again demanded answers and arrests for the death of their son during an Anaheim arrest more than two..