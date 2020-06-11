Global  

Sweden closes its 34-year investigation into Prime Minister Olof Palme's killing

USATODAY.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was gunned down on a Stockholm street 34 years ago. Investigators finally think they know who killed him.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Sweden says 34 year mystery of Palme assassination is solved

Sweden says 34 year mystery of Palme assassination is solved 01:48

 A Swedish prosecutor closed the case of the 1986 assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme on Wednesday, accusing an insurance company graphic designer who died 20 years ago of the country's most notorious unsolved crime. Emer McCarthy reports.

Sweden drops probe into unsolved 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme [Video]

The chief prosecutor on the case says the probe was closed because the main suspect, Stig Engstrom, died in 2000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published
Swedish PM Olof Palme unsolved murder case dropped as main suspect is dead [Video]

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:50Published
Sweden PM defends Covid-19 strategy [Video]

Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven has defended the country's strategy against Covid-19, dispelling any myths that his government was not taking the pandemic seriously. A large death toll in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Olof Palme: Sweden drops 34-year investigation into murder of prime minister

 The answer to the mystery of who shot Swedish prime minister Olof Palme is unlikely to be answered definitively after a 34-year investigation into the case was...
Independent

Sweden drops probe into 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme

 Prosecutors dropped their investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, saying that the main suspect in the case is dead....
Deutsche Welle

Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

 STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years...
Seattle Times


