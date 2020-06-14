Global  

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Reuters Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident likely to fuel more nationwide tensions over race and police tactics.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man 02:20

 Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant drive-thru line. This report produced by Jonah Green.

