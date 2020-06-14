Global  

Queen Elizabeth's birthday marked with smaller ceremony

Sunday, 14 June 2020
Queen Elizabeth's birthday marked with smaller ceremonyLondon: Queen Elizabeth II's birthday was marked on Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Colour parade was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central London, has only been cancelled once before during almost 70 years of the queen's reign - in 1955, during a national rail strike. This year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians paid tribute to the monarch at Windsor Castle. The queen received a royal salute, before watching a display by soldiers who marched on the castle grounds in accordance...
News video: The Queen’s Traditional Birthday Parade Will Look Different This Year

The Queen’s Traditional Birthday Parade Will Look Different This Year 00:56

 Queen Elizabeth isn’t going to let the coronavirus spoil all her 94th birthday festivities! Here’s how she plans on celebrating one of her oldest birthday traditions.

