Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — Energy company BP is writing off as much as $17.5 billion from its oil and gas assets and will review its plans to develop oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates its goal of decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels. Chief Executive Bernard Looney said the pandemic is forcing the company to […] 👓 View full article