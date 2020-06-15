Global  

Duterte-critic journalist Maria Ressa convicted in Philippine libel case

WorldNews Monday, 15 June 2020
Duterte-critic journalist Maria Ressa convicted in Philippine libel caseMANILA: High-profile Philippine journalist was convicted Monday in a that press freedom advocates have branded a ploy to silence critics of President . Ressa, 56, and her news site have been the target of legal action and probes after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his drug war that has killed thousands. She was allowed to remain free on bail after the verdict pending a possible appeal of the conviction, which carried a sentence of up to six years. "We are going to stand up against any kind of attacks...
Video credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel

Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel 02:19

 The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the country. Libby Hogan reports.

