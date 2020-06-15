Beijing imposes curbs as coronavirus returns to Chinese capital
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike of cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.
Beijing is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Chinese capital has reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases. The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a wholesale food market that accounts for 80% of Beijing’s farm produce. Xinfadi is a complex that is...