Beijing imposes curbs as coronavirus returns to Chinese capital

Reuters Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike of cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.
