Related videos from verified sources China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News



China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:06 Published 6 days ago Indian, Chinese troops disengage at standoff points in eastern Ladakh



China is withdrawing soldiers deployed in the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh and thinning out troops in the Pangong Tso sector where it was locked in a standoff with Indian military for a month. Top.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16 Published 6 days ago Thousands Of Chinese Graduate Students In The US May Be Leaving Soon



Thousands of Chinese graduate students studying in the US are about to get a nasty shock. That's because they're about to discover their visas are to be cancelled. Those already outside the United.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this