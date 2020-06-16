Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea: What's behind the liaison office demolition?

WorldNews Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
North Korea: What's behind the liaison office demolition?Coming so soon after the 20th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit, the destruction of the Inter-Korean Liaison Office is certainly an evocative reminder of the ways in which inter-Korean cooperation has gone wrong in the past and just how the progress made in 2018 is quickly fraying. The North Korean side did telegraph this action quite explicitly, citing recent activities by South Korean civil groups as the near-term cause for its decision. We may in the coming days see other steps by the North Koreans, which could range from provocative military exercises, live firing of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: South Korea says North blew up liaison office as tensions rise

South Korea says North blew up liaison office as tensions rise 03:41

 Pyongyang has made several threats against Seoul in recent days and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018.

Related videos from verified sources

In Rare Public Appearance Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy [Video]

In Rare Public Appearance Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy

North Korean Kim Jong Un is shown on state TV attending a meeting on defectors after rumours swirled about the leader’s health in the past few weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy in Rare Recent Public Appearance [Video]

Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy in Rare Recent Public Appearance

North Korean Kim Jong Un is shown on state TV attending a meeting on defectors after rumours swirled about the leader’s health in the past few weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

5 Things to Know for Today

 Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. NORTH KOREA BLOWS UP INTER-KOREA LIAISON OFFICE The...
Seattle Times

North Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

 North Korea blew up and destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong on Tuesday, South Korea said, after Pyongyang threatened to take...
Reuters

North Korea destroys liaison office on border with South in 'terrific explosion'

 North Korea blew up an office set up to foster better ties with South Korea on Tuesday in a "terrific explosion" after it threatened to take action if North...
Reuters


Tweets about this

caspervdveen

Casper van der Veen North Korea: What's behind the liaison office demolition? https://t.co/jMERrrrF9h 5 minutes ago

writeawhile

Sabrina Fedel RT @BBCWorld: North Korea follows through on threat to demolish a joint liaison office with South Korea, causing alarm around the world Wh… 5 minutes ago

dnottingham30

David Nottingham RT @BBCNewsAsia: North Korea: What's behind the liaison office bombing? https://t.co/g72uuFIrxr 14 minutes ago

wisenaive

Kay Bee What is this "piece"? This "story"? Because it most certainly is NOT journalism. It reads like a gossip column. Str… https://t.co/nqzfq4qHha 33 minutes ago