North Korea: What's behind the liaison office demolition? Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Coming so soon after the 20th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit, the destruction of the Inter-Korean Liaison Office is certainly an evocative reminder of the ways in which inter-Korean cooperation has gone wrong in the past and just how the progress made in 2018 is quickly fraying. The North Korean side did telegraph this action quite explicitly, citing recent activities by Coming so soon after the 20th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit, the destruction of the Inter-Korean Liaison Office is certainly an evocative reminder of the ways in which inter-Korean cooperation has gone wrong in the past and just how the progress made in 2018 is quickly fraying. The North Korean side did telegraph this action quite explicitly, citing recent activities by South Korean civil groups as the near-term cause for its decision. We may in the coming days see other steps by the North Koreans, which could range from provocative military exercises, live firing of... 👓 View full article

