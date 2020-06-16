Global  

Bailey, Freeney debut on college Hall of Fame ballot

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based […]
