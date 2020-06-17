Global  

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seizing on a medical milestone that doesn’t exist, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks the same scientific expertise that produced a vaccine for AIDS can deliver one soon for COVID-19, too. There is no vaccine for AIDS. Trump also accused the previous administration of making no effort to stop abusive policing, […]
