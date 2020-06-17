Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput’s team on Tuesday launched the website selfmusing.com, which will host the late Bollywood actor’s thoughts and wishes. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. His demise has left fans, admirers and colleagues devastated. Sushant’s team revealed that Self Musing was the actor’s dream. Sharing the link of the website on his official Facebook page, the team wrote that they wanted to create a space where his audience, whom he called his “Godfather”, could get a peek into his mind, something that he always desired. “He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to...
