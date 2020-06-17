Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memorySushant Singh Rajput’s team on Tuesday launched the website selfmusing.com, which will host the late Bollywood actor’s thoughts and wishes. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. His demise has left fans, admirers and colleagues devastated. Sushant’s team revealed that Self Musing was the actor’s dream. Sharing the link of the website on his official Facebook page, the team wrote that they wanted to create a space where his audience, whom he called his “Godfather”, could get a peek into his mind, something that he always desired. “He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered: Pappu Yadav demands CBI enquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered: Pappu Yadav demands CBI enquiry 01:22

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Jan Adhikar Party (L) chief Pappu Yadav visited his parental home in Patna and met his family members. While speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the...

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe [Video]

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe

People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row [Video]

Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row

The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 31:49Published
Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:37Published

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The late actor's family starts a website to share his thoughts and musings with fans

 Sushant Singh Rajput's family and the team have started a page to share the late actor's thoughts and musings that he penned with his fans. They have started a...
Bollywood Life


