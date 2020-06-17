New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state holiday. “It is a day we should all reflect […]
Juneteenth, the annual U.S. holiday that falls on June 19, has taken on greater meaning for many this year. Juneteenth, which is a mash-up of the words June and 19th, is also known as Emancipation Day...
A Rainy Day in New York: Scene 19 Clip - 'A Rainy Day in New York' tells the story of college sweethearts, Gatsby and Ashleigh, whose plans for a romantic weekend together in New York City are dashed..