New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Pharrell announced alongside Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that Juneteenth (June 19), the day celebrating the end of American slavery, will become a paid...

The NFL Announces A New Holiday. It's Listening. But Is It Enough? The NFL is giving all employees the day off on June 19th. That day - known as Juneteenth - commemorates the effective end of slavery. It's the third major...

NPR 5 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

