New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state holiday. “It is a day we should all reflect […]
Video credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: New legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday

New legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday 02:04

 Juneteenth recognizes the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.

