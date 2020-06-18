Global  

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — As Rayshard Brooks lay dying in a Wendy’s parking lot, prosecutors say the white Atlanta police officer who shot him in the back kicked him and didn’t give him medical attention for more than two minutes. “I got him!” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard quoted Officer Garrett Rolfe as saying. Rolfe […]
 Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.

