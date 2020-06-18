Global  

Atlanta police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

Thursday, 18 June 2020
Atlanta police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Rayshard BrooksA fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, a Georgia county prosecutor said on Wednesday. The death of Brooks - another in a long line of African Americans killed by police - further heightened racial concerns in the United States at a time of national soul-searching over racism and police brutality. Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three, "never presented himself as a threat," "never displayed any aggressive behavior" and "did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury" to the two white officers...
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks 02:20

 Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.

