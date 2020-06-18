Atlanta police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, a Georgia county prosecutor said on Wednesday. The death of Brooks - another in a long line of African Americans killed by police - further heightened racial concerns in the United States at a time of national soul-searching over racism and police brutality. Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three, "never presented himself as a threat," "never displayed any aggressive behavior" and "did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury" to the two white officers...
