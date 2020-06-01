Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK virus-tracing app switches to Google-Apple model

BBC News Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The Apple-Google design has been promoted as being more privacy-centric.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner's very first Instagram posts are just as basic as everyone else's [Video]

Kylie Jenner's very first Instagram posts are just as basic as everyone else's

Stars: They’re just like us. Okay, not really, but back when Instagram was just a few years old, they definitely used it like us.Case in point: If you scroll all the way down to Kylie Jenner’s..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published
Meanwhile in Russia: Mom Pregnant With Step-Son's Baby [Video]

Meanwhile in Russia: Mom Pregnant With Step-Son's Baby

KRASNODAR KRAI, RUSSIA — 35-year-old Russian influencer, Marina Balmasheva from the western region of Krasnodar Krai, was married to husband 45-year-old Alexey, for 13 years before they got divorced...

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:55Published
Katie Price wants fans to sign up for chance to win a virtual date with her [Video]

Katie Price wants fans to sign up for chance to win a virtual date with her

Former glamour model Katie Price has urged fans to sign up to a new dating app for the chance to "win a date" with her through the online platform.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this