India says to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China

Reuters India Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
India will take part in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China next week, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on a remote Himalayan border, leaving at least 20 people dead.
