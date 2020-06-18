India says to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China

Video credit: ANI - Published 16 hours ago India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled 01:03 India on June 17 secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term. With 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India which won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time has emerged as...