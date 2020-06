Related news from verified sources Supreme Court blocks execution for Texas prisoner denied spiritual adviser The court blocked a Buddhist prisoner's execution last year without his spiritual adviser. In response, Texas barred all clergy from executions.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



Supreme Court stays Texas execution scheduled for Tuesday The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the execution in Texas of a convicted killer scheduled to die later in the evening, ruling that a lower court judge...

Reuters 2 days ago





Tweets about this