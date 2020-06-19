American Airlines Bans Conservative Activist Who Refused to Wear a Mask

Airline De-Planes, Bans Trump Campaigner For Refusing To Wear Mask
Trump campaigner Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask.
Now, Business Insider reports the airline says he'll be banned for as long as masks are..
Footage shows packed American Airlines flight during COVID-19 pandemic
This video shows a packed American Airlines flight from New York to Charlotte.
The clip, filmed on May 5, shows the conditions New Yorker Krissy had to endure during her flight across the..