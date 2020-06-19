Global  

American Airlines Bans Conservative Activist Who Refused to Wear a Mask

NYTimes.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Brandon Straka was removed from a flight from La Guardia Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport after he told an airline employee that he didn’t like wearing a mask.
