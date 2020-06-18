Australia under 'cyber-attack' by 'sophisticated state-actor'

Greedy pug gets head stuck in potato chip bag in Australia



A silly and greedy pug gets her head stuck in potato chip bag in Richmond, Australia on June 16. "Came home from another day of school and found my pug standing still with a bag stuck on her head... Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:12 Published 6 hours ago

Covid update: Australia slams China; India's new test technique; spike in deaths



From India beginning the use of rapid antigen tests, to Australia accusing China and Russia of spreading disinformation - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's worst-hit.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58 Published 17 hours ago