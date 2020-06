India-China Himalayan standoff deadly for cashmere herds Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The months-long military standoff between the Asian giants is hurting local communities due to the loss of tens of thousands of Himalayan goat kids died because they couldn’t reach traditional winter grazing lands, officials and residents said. 👓 View full article

