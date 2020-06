Related videos from verified sources Raccoon Escapes Flooding Water Drain and Jumps into a Bus



Occurred on May 28, 2020 / Macomb, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: "I was at work in Macomb Illinois. It had been raining for a while and the drains were filling up. I was told I couldn't go help.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Into the Wild bus removed from Alaskan wilderness over tourist safety fears Bus has attracted many adventurers to the area, which has no phone service and experiences unpredictable weather

Independent 1 hour ago



Abandoned bus made famous by Into The Wild removed by Alaskan authorities A bus abandoned in the Alaskan wilderness and made famous by the book and film Into The Wild has been removed for public safety after tourists repeatedly had to...

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago





Tweets about this