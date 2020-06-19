Global  

'Into the Wild' Bus Airlifted Out of Alaskan Wilderness for Public Safety

TMZ.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness -- made famous in the 2007 film "Into the Wild" -- just hitched a chopper ride out of the wild, because people were literally dying to find it. The decision to get the bus out of Denali National Park was…
News video: Bus from Into The Wild removed after safety concerns

Bus from Into The Wild removed after safety concerns 00:30

 An abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness, popularised by the book Into The Wild and the film of the same name, was removed on Thursday. The decision was taken due to public safety concerns, Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said.

Abandoned bus made famous by Into The Wild removed by Alaskan authorities

 A bus abandoned in the Alaskan wilderness and made famous by the book and film Into The Wild has been removed for public safety after tourists repeatedly had to...
Belfast Telegraph


