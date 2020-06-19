Anita Roscədi RT @nowthisnews: Authorities have airlifted an abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness, citing public safety. The bus, popularized by the… 46 seconds ago Monsters and Critics The iconic bus from the real-life story #IntotheWild was finally airlifted out of the Alaskan wilderness… https://t.co/ZGzsK4D6tu 2 minutes ago jre100 RT @itvnews: Abandoned 'Into The Wild' bus airlifted away after hiker problem https://t.co/4mlY9pKpAc https://t.co/Bc3kjeGxdr 3 minutes ago Andy Barnett RT @ForcesNews: The US Army has airlifted a bus - made famous by the book and film Into The Wild - from the Alaskan wilderness after touris… 3 minutes ago DanDeeLionPublishing RT @CanadaMoments: The abandoned bus, made famous by the book Into The Wild and movie by the same name, has been airlifted out of the Alask… 4 minutes ago g_simoes 'Into the Wild' Bus Airlifted Out of Alaskan Wilderness for Public Safety https://t.co/Lc46J4YDAz via @TMZ 6 minutes ago