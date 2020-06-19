Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, WHO chief warns

The Age Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
"The world is in a new and dangerous phase," the WHO chief warned, with 150,000 new recorded cases on Thursday the highest in a single day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing

PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing 01:11

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories via video conferencing on June 17. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi discussed the situation post unlock 1.0 and plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief...

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Health Minister shifted to private hospital for plasma therapy [Video]

Delhi Health Minister shifted to private hospital for plasma therapy

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy for COVID19. Health Minister was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17. Speaking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Pneumonia patches in Satyendar Jain's lungs increased: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Pneumonia patches in Satyendar Jain's lungs increased: CM Kejriwal

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain is admitted in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Speaking on Jain's health, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "His latest CT scan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
“Back to the Drawing Board” as Marketers Seek Agility in Media Investment, OMD’s Colonna [Video]

“Back to the Drawing Board” as Marketers Seek Agility in Media Investment, OMD’s Colonna

Buffeted by the pandemic and civil upheaval over racial injustice, marketers are "going back to drawing boards" as the "tried and true" marketing strategies are not necessarily useful now, says Kristen..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:10Published

Related news from verified sources

NATO to stockpile medical equipment for virus 2nd wave

NATO to stockpile medical equipment for virus 2nd wave Brussels (AFP) June 16, 2020 NATO is to stockpile medical equipment to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its chief announced...
Terra Daily

Codebase Ventures says World High Life's Love Hemp brand is seeing strong sales throughout coronavirus pandemic

 Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF) investee firm, World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF) has said its Love Hemp subsidiary saw strong sales...
Proactive Investors

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

 The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes to work "side by side" with the United States to contain Congo's Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even...
Reuters


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, WHO chief warns https://t.co/j5czPWDPzE https://t.co/j9hFam6jF8 4 minutes ago

jonaderwal

Kai Reuter If stupidity would be contagious, this virus could lead to a pan.. - No, let us say it this way : - World enterin… https://t.co/tJknfAMkCQ 8 minutes ago

commoncurator

The Common Curator 'The #Pandemic Is #Accelerating,' Says #WHO Chief, Warning of 'New and Dangerous Phase' of #Coronavirus Crisis. "Mo… https://t.co/Y3BXW5Poso 8 minutes ago

PostScarcityPal

Post-Scarcity-Pal 🏴 🍞📚 'The Pandemic Is Accelerating,' Says WHO Chief, Warning of 'New and Dangerous Phase' of Coronavirus Crisis | Common… https://t.co/y0ZREhFmxr 12 minutes ago

movingtrain2020

Movingtrain2020 RT @AJEnglish: "The world is in a new and dangerous phase ... the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are st… 13 minutes ago

AnitaFrullani

Anita Frullani 'The Pandemic Is Accelerating,' Says WHO Chief, Warning of 'New and Dangerous Phase' of Coronavirus Crisis -… https://t.co/ZbmGHeY5Fz 14 minutes ago

OmzOmer

omz omer RT @AJENews: Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO chief Tedros. All the latest updates: https://t.co/MpPfX21Svx https://t.co/Vxch27… 15 minutes ago

TimesWV

Times West Virginian GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” and that more th… https://t.co/2ph7nujWQF 17 minutes ago